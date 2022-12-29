PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.