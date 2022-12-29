Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 84.4% in December

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.