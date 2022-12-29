Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 84.4% in December

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

