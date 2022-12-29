PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 109.1% in December

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PNRG traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. 11,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $706,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

