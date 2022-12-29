Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000.

