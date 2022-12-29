Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,938,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 354,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

