Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 110.1% in December

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the November 30th total of 289,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 153,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

