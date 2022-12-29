Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

