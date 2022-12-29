Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

