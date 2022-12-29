Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $192.97 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00011096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $192.97 million and $23.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.57 or 0.07224128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,472,682 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

