QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.9% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

