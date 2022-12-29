Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $55,998.49 and $181,281.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,015.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

