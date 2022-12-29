QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 0.2 %

QUIK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,668. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.59.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

