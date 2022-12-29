Radio Caca One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.01490356 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007528 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.01713057 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

