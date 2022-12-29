Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $54.35 million and $2.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.01487936 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007960 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.01713233 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

