RAMP (RAMP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.82 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $8,233.95 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

