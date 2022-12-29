Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Rayonier by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

RYN stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

