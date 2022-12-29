RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 15,000 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,054. The stock has a market cap of $338.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.31. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

