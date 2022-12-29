Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $64,416.25 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,628,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,304,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 1,307,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

