Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $64,416.25 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,628,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,304,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RXRX traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 1,307,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $18.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.