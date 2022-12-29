RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 47.6% in December

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,190. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

