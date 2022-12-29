RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 47.6% in December

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,190. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.