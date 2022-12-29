Render Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.63 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $102.88 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.