Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 206,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,273. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

