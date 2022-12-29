Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.03 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.03 million and $6.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018891 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08394323 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,181,096.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.