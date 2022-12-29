Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Triumph Financial (TBK)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ: TBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/28/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
