Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Triumph Financial (TBK)

12/28/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

12/12/2022 – Triumph Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2022 – Triumph Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 148,608 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,356,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

