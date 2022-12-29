Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of 2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 124.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.83%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.71% -9.25% Wheaton Precious Metals 71.79% 8.35% 8.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 14.96 $754.89 million $1.76 22.60

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

