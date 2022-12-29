Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Revival Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,951. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Revival Gold Company Profile
