RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 9,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RF Industries

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

