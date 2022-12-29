River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Shares Down 1.8%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.94). 5,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 50,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($1.98).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.65.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.