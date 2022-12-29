Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 2.4%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 3,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

