Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $56.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,128 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $56,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.86. 3,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.