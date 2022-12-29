Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,261 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 47,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

