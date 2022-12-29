Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 109.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $365.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

