Rune (RUNE) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,252.96 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00008042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33827946 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

