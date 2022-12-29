Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Safe has a market cap of $151.68 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00043750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00187161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055648 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.72013909 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

