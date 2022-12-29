Saltmarble Price Tops $14.82 on Major Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $720.39 million and $1.11 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $14.82 or 0.00089259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saltmarble alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $872.22 or 0.05255959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00497051 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.26 or 0.29450499 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 14.85632895 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,117,404.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saltmarble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saltmarble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.