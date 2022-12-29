Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $1,890.80 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.57 or 0.07220840 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

