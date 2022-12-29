Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

