ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Down 63.0 %

SCOBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,373. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.