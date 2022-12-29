Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Price Performance

SCRYY stock remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,141. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Stories

