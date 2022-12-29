Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $543.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.33 and a 200 day moving average of $542.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

