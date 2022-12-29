Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading Down 1.7%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3,740.00 and last traded at $3,740.00. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,805.00.

Seaboard Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

