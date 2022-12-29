Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.99 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $6,016.70 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00112972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00185794 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00044158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00547782 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,229.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

