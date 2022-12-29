Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS SKHSY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 23,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,711. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

