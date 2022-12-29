SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SenesTech Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SenesTech stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,330. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.