SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.42. SES AI shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SES. Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,469,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,089. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SES AI by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 497,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

