Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 1.7%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81. 19,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 588,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

