Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 319.8% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 10.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

