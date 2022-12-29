Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shoprite Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. Shoprite has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $16.77.

Get Shoprite alerts:

About Shoprite

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing and wholesaling business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment; and electrical and household appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.