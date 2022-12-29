Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 105.9%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

AMBO remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,049. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

