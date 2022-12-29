Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMW) Drops By 55.6%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMMW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,681. Aries I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

