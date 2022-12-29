Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Decreases By 66.2%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BKT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,400. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

